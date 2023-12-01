Congress begins talent hunt to appoint new media faces

Chandigarh, November 30
The Congress party has launched a talent hunt campaign, ‘Pratibha se Parivartan’, to recruit spokespersons, social media activists and content writers.
Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said during a press conference that the campaign has been started by the All India Congress Committee.
Interviews and group discussions will be conducted for the recruitment of spokespersons, public speakers, social media activists, content writers, graphic designers and RTI activists under the campaign.
Bhan stressed that the recruits would get an opportunity to pursue a career in politics with the Congress party in Haryana.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Mrinal Pant, who was also present on the occasion, said the campaign had helped the party expand its team of spokespersons in the central state. About 3,000 people have been inducted into the party through the campaign, he said.
