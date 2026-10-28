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Home / Haryana / Congress Block president detained ahead of protest against Anil Vij, released in Ambala City

Congress Block president detained ahead of protest against Anil Vij, released in Ambala City

Police cite law-and-order concerns as party workers protest outside police station; minister says Congress has the right to burn his effigy

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:31 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Congress workers stage a protest outside the Ambala City police station on Wednesday after Block president Vinod Dhiman was detained.
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Congress Ambala City Block president Vinod Dhiman was detained on Wednesday ahead of a planned protest and the burning of an effigy of Cabinet Minister Anil Vij.

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Recently, Vij had led a protest in Ambala Cantonment and burnt an effigy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Modi Ka Baap” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister had criticised the Congress president over the remark.

In response, Dhiman had announced a protest in Ambala City on Wednesday. However, he was detained by the police in the morning, following which Congress workers staged a protest outside the Ambala City police station.

After his release, Dhiman said, “Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij had used derogatory words for the party and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge while burning his effigy. To mark our resentment, we had planned to hold a protest and burn the effigy of the Minister in front of the BJP office in Ambala City. We had planned to hold a peaceful protest. But I was detained in the morning and released later in the day. A senior minister like Anil Vij is expected to employ decorous language and exhibit responsible behaviour in public life. Anil Vij should issue clarification regarding his statement and offer a public apology.”

Congress leader Mithun Verma said the party workers gathered at Congress Bhawan after learning about Dhiman’s detention and later staged a protest outside the police station.

“Such an action against the Congress leader is unacceptable. Following our protest, he was released. Currently, senior Congress leaders of Ambala are in Delhi to attend a meeting. Once they return, a future strategy will be decided,” he said.

A police official said BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta was also in the city to attend various events. As the Congress leader had announced a protest outside the BJP office, the police served him a notice and detained him to avoid any confrontation and maintain law and order. He was later released.

Meanwhile, responding to the Congress leaders’ claims, Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said, “I didn’t ask anyone to stop them from burning my effigy. If you want to burn an effigy, do so, that’s your right.”

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