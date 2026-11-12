Congress campaign against ‘vote theft’ in Haryana from today

The Congress will hold a series of public meetings across Haryana from November 12 to 24, with senior party leaders touring the state to highlight alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana Sanjay Dutt and state unit president Rao Narender Singh will undertake a statewide tour, participating in the meetings being organised under the Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao Chaupal Abhiyan.

The meetings will see participation from the party's senior state leadership, including Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC general secretaries Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress Working Committee permanent invitee Deepender Singh Hooda, and former Haryana Congress presidents Birender Singh, Dharampal Malik, Ashok Tanwar and Udai Bhan.

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Congress MPs and MLAs, district Congress committee presidents, former Speakers, ministers and legislators, along with office-bearers of the party's frontal organisations, cells and departments, will also take part in the exercise.

The outreach programme comes against the backdrop of the Congress questioning the credibility of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and alleging large-scale electoral irregularities.

The party maintains that its electoral mandate was subverted through a systematic conspiracy involving electoral manipulation and “vote chori”, allegedly benefiting the BJP.

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“The revelations and facts subsequently presented by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding suspicious voter entries, duplicate voters, questionable addresses and large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls have further intensified concerns about the credibility and transparency of the electoral process,” the party said in a press statement.

The Congress has also questioned the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission under his leadership has failed to ensure accountability and transparency in electoral matters. It has further raised questions about the commission's functioning and alleged proximity to the BJP's political interests.