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Home / Haryana / Congress choosing Nov 1 to protest SIR raises serious questions: Haryana CM

Congress choosing Nov 1 to protest SIR raises serious questions: Haryana CM

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:05 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Nayab Singh Saini
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying that the party had 365 days of the year to hold a rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), but its decision to choose November 1 raises serious questions.

He said that every political party has the right to express its views in a democracy, and the government respects that right. However, why did the Congress choose this particular date? November 1, 1984, was the day when the horrific phase of anti-Sikh violence began in Delhi. Thousands of Sikh families lost their loved ones, and the pain of that tragedy remains alive in their hearts even today. Dates are recorded not only on calendars but also in the collective memory of the nation.

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“Why, then, choose the very day associated with one of the most painful memories of the Sikh community? On a day when the Sikh community bows its head in remembrance of its martyrs, will the Congress set up a stage and raise political slogans? If it is a coincidence, the Congress should state so openly and demonstrate sensitivity towards the sentiments of the Sikh community. If it is not a coincidence, the matter becomes even more serious. In either case, the Congress is accountable,” Saini said.

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The Chief Minister said that November 1 is a day of mourning and remembrance for the Sikh community. If an attempt is made to overshadow those memories with political slogans and noise on that day, questions are bound to arise. Our concern for the victims of 1984 is not a matter of politics but of compassion and duty. Standing with the victims is not a favour. It is our moral responsibility.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted in 2015, reopening the way for reinvestigation into the long-pending cases related to the 1984 violence. As part of this process, Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment. He said that it was only when files, which had remained closed for years, were reopened that the victims’ hopes of getting justice were strengthened.

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“As many as 121 people lost their lives in Haryana, while 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops and 57 factories were set on fire. No measure can fully compensate these families for their losses. However, recognising its responsibility towards them, the government decided in the Legislative Assembly that members of these 121 families would be provided government jobs,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not a new process. He said that removing the names of deceased persons, those who have shifted residence and duplicate entries is essential to maintaining clean electoral rolls and ensuring fair elections.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’, the Chief Minister said that speaking about love and brotherhood is a good thing, but the real test lies in one’s conduct and accountability. The Congress should explain what place the suffering of families affected by the 1984 violence has in its ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’.

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