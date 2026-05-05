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Home / Haryana / Congress closes ranks for Rewari civic poll in Haryana

Congress closes ranks for Rewari civic poll in Haryana

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh addresses the media in Rewari. Tribune photo
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The state Congress, often seen as faction-ridden, is making a concerted effort to present a united front in the municipal elections in Rewari, with senior leaders stepping up campaign efforts to boost the party’s prospects.

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Until recently, former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav was leading the campaign along with his son and former Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao. The campaign has now gathered momentum with the entry of state Congress president Rao Narender Singh and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

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While Sharma addressed public meetings on Sunday, Rao Narender joined the campaign trail on Monday. Senior leaders said Congress MP and All India Congress Committee general secretary Kumari Selja and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda are also expected to campaign in Rewari in the coming days.

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“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates in the municipal elections. The entire organisation is backing the nominees, which has boosted the morale of the party workers,” said Capt Ajay Yadav.

Responding to questions on why the party has fielded only five candidates for the 32 councillor seats, Yadav attributed it to procedural delays. “However, we are supporting the candidates who have faith in our ideology in all wards,” he said, adding that the council had the capacity to generate its own resources. “We will also approach the CM and ask him to ensure the allocation of funds for the area without any discrimination,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Chiranjeev Rao criticised the alleged treatment of BJP MLA from Bawal, Dr Krishan Kumar, during CM Nayab Singh Saini’s recent visit to Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s residence. “The BJP MLA was not given a proper seat at the Union minister’s residence during the CM’s visit, which amounts to insult of the people’s representative and electors of his constituency,” he said.

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