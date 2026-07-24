Congress creating chaos over students’ issues: BJP Haryana chief

BJP Haryana president Dr Archana Gupta on Thursday accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of politicising students’ issues instead of working towards solutions. She also questioned why Rahul Gandhi was “avoiding” a discussion on the NEET examination and paper leak issue in Parliament.

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Addressing a press conference in Sonepat, Dr Gupta alleged that the Congress and the Opposition were trying to create an atmosphere of chaos rather than resolve students’ concerns.

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“The Congress and the Opposition’s objective is not to solve students’ problems but to spread confusion and mislead the country’s youth,” she said, adding that despite repeated electoral defeats, the Congress was attempting to revive its politics by “spreading lies”.

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She said the Narendra Modi-led Central Government considered the future of the country’s youth and students its highest priority. “Anyone who tampers with the future of the youth will not be spared at any cost,” she said.

Referring to the paper leak cases, Dr Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure strict punishment for those found guilty and had directed the departments concerned to take necessary action.

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Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, she said, “This is not the time for politics but for finding solutions to students’ problems.” She claimed that the Modi Government was willing to hold a detailed discussion in Parliament on the NEET and paper leak issues, but alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were disrupting proceedings instead.

“If Rahul Gandhi has any concrete suggestions, he should present them in Parliament. The government is ready for a discussion under any rule and for as long as necessary,” she said, adding that students expected a serious debate leading to a lasting solution.

BJP district president Ashok Bhardwaj, district in-charge Satish Nandal, Mayor Rajiv Jain and other party leaders were also present.