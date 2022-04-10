Congress: Crime up, convictions down in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 9

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has stated that Haryana is amongst the topmost states in terms of crime as per government figures, which is worrisome and a cause for concern.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the Congress MP has pointed out that at a violent crime rate of 41.5 per cent, Haryana is giving a tough competition to Bihar, where the rate of violent crime is 41.9 per cent.

“The main reasons for the increasing crime are misgovernance and rising unemployment. Haryana continues to top the country in terms of unemployment,” he said.

Deepender said the Haryana Government had admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that there had been an increase of 65 per cent in the cases of crime against women in the state in the last eight years. “Such cases have increased rapidly in the last four years from 2018 to 2021. On the other hand, the conviction rate in cases of crime against women has been dismal,” he stated.

The Congress leader pointed out that according to official data, there were only 151 convictions in cases of crime against women in the state in 2014, 108 in 2015, 91 in 2016, 84 in 2017, 48 in 2018, 28 in 2019, three in 2020 and only one in 2021.

“This is a sign of poor governance of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana and a weak will in taking concrete action against criminals,” he remarked.

