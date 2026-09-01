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Home / Haryana / Congress delegation meets Haryana Governor, submits memo

Congress delegation meets Haryana Governor, submits memo

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP at a public meeting in Chhara of Beri Vidhan Sabha. - File photo
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Following a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Monday, a party delegation led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh and complained about the alleged manhandling of Hooda and Congress MLAs.

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Congress MLAs had scheduled a programme to register their protest over unemployment, inflation, law and order, theft of temple donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, paper leaks and the caste-based insult directed at Mallikarjun Kharge, national president of the Indian National Congress.

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The MLAs marched towards the Legislative Assembly building peacefully, raising slogans and carrying placards on August 27.

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In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Congress said, “The presence of a massive Haryana Police contingent at this entry point was surprising and unprecedented; it created the impression that Haryana is not a democratic state.”

“The open suppression and trampling of the Assembly’s autonomy and dignity by the police was both distressing and alarming. The conduct of the police and the Assembly’s security personnel there was unusually disrespectful, inappropriate, and aggressive,” it said.

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The memorandum added, “We were forcibly stopped, and the MLAs were manhandled. Police force was used to stifle the voices of elected representatives rather than to curb the rising crime in the state, which is a matter of grave concern.”

“A protest that was being conducted entirely in accordance with the rules was forcibly halted by the Haryana Police,” the Congress said.

The party also complained about the indifferent attitude of Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to the alleged manhandling of the MLAs.

The memorandum said, “We sought to ascertain in the Legislative Assembly under whose orders and under which rules these actions were taken; however, neither the Speaker nor the Leader of the House provided any satisfactory information or accepted responsibility for the matter.”

It said visual evidence of the incident, including photographs taken at the time, was available, adding that the images allowed for an objective assessment of the prevailing circumstances and the conduct of the security personnel.

“The protest by Congress MLAs was entirely peaceful and democratic, violating no rules, traditions, or decorum of the Assembly; peaceful protests involving slogans and placards have previously taken place at the Assembly’s entrance,” the memorandum said.

It added that such protests were also considered a standard democratic practice in Parliament.

The party requested the Governor to take immediate cognisance of the matter and ensure that action was taken against those guilty.

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