Congress demands arrest of CEC, holds protests across state

Following the call of the Congress central leadership, protests were organised at all district headquarters across Haryana today. The protests were held over the issue of ‘vote theft’ and demanding the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. A large number of Congress workers participated in the protests and raised slogans against the government.

State party incharge Sanjay Dutt and state president Rao Narender Singh led the protests in Palwal and Gurugram. In Rohtak, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda led the protest; in Kaithal, MP and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala; in Ambala, MP and CWC permanent member Deepender Singh Hooda; in Panchkula, Birender Singh; in Panipat, Dharampal Malik; in Mahendragarh, Ashok Tanwar; in Sonepat, Udai Bhan; in Faridabad, MP Jai Prakash; and in Yamunanagar, MP Varun Chaudhary.

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Sanjay Dutt said the massive participation of workers is a reflection of the unity of the Congress and its strong organisational functioning.

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He alleged that constitutional values have been disregarded during Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure and that the rights of people have been adversely affected. He further said inflation has disrupted household budgets, and there are scams, donation-related irregularities and allegations of vote theft.

Rao Narender claimed that an atmosphere of fear was being created. Kumar has tarnished the dignity of the Election Commission, he added.

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EC an extension of BJP IT cell: Deepender

Ambala: Congress Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said on Monday that the Election Commission was operating as an extension of the BJP’s IT cell and the CEC has no moral right to remain in office. He was addressing party workers’ meeting at Shahzadpur.

“Gyanesh Kumar is undermining democracy by acting on the directions of the BJP and strict legal action should be taken against him. A major scam in the Election Commission has come to light and no further evidence is needed to establish that the Election Commission is effectively operating as an extension of the BJP’s IT cell,” he said.

Ambala Lok Sabha MP Varun Chaudhry said the questions raised about the election process, voter lists, and election-related matters must be clarified in a transparent manner.

Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh also said the concerns regarding the poll process must be addressed.