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Home / Haryana / Congress demands transparency in sanitation contracts in Ambala

Congress demands transparency in sanitation contracts in Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:28 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Congress workers led by Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry staged a dharna at Baldev Nagar Chowk on Monday, protesting poor sanitation, waterlogging and other civic issues. The Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the BJP government, accusing it of ignoring the problems faced by residents.

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Addressing party workers, Chaudhry said people from all sections of society were unhappy with the government’s policies, adding that sanitation workers and officials were also holding protests across Haryana.

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He said he had visited several areas of the city before the onset of the monsoon and found that despite sanitation contracts worth crores of rupees being awarded, drains had not been cleaned properly, resulting in waterlogging.

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“When tenders worth crores are issued, the public has every right to know exactly where the money is being spent,” he said.

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