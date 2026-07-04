Congress drive to reform education system, says Rao Narender

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh interacted with students during a 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme organised at Narnaul on Saturday. The leader listened to student's problems, suggestions and aspirations.

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Rao Narender said the campaign, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was a national drive to hear the voices of the country's students and bring about comprehensive reforms in the education system. "Its aim is not merely to list the problems, but to formulate future education policy based on the experiences and feedback of the students," he added.

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The Congress leader pointed out that the students were facing serious challenges such as paper leaks, rising coaching fees, privatisation of education, irregularities in admission tests and unemployment, which had led to mental stress and even suicides.

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"The families of 2.2 million NEET candidates spend about Rs 1.32 lakh crore each year on their preparation, while the Central Government's education budget is approximately Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Furthermore, families across the country spend approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore each year on preparation for top competitive exams like NEET, JEE, SSC, UPSC and RRB, which is almost three times the Central Government's education budget," said Rao.

Rao further said that the current education-cum-employment system had become a "rejection system", highlighting that out of every 3,000 students, only 1 become an IAS, while only 30 and 180 became IIT graduates and doctors, respectively. "The remaining students, in the lakhs, face failure, stress and an uncertain future."

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"Congress would take the voice of the students to every village, school, college and university of the country through the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, he added.