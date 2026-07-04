DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Congress drive to reform education system, says Rao Narender

Congress drive to reform education system, says Rao Narender

Haryana party chief interacts with students during 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event at Narnaul

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 09:59 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh interacts with students at Narnaul on Saturday.
Advertisement

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh interacted with students during a 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme organised at Narnaul on Saturday. The leader listened to student's problems, suggestions and aspirations.

Advertisement

Rao Narender said the campaign, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was a national drive to hear the voices of the country's students and bring about comprehensive reforms in the education system. "Its aim is not merely to list the problems, but to formulate future education policy based on the experiences and feedback of the students," he added.

Advertisement

The Congress leader pointed out that the students were facing serious challenges such as paper leaks, rising coaching fees, privatisation of education, irregularities in admission tests and unemployment, which had led to mental stress and even suicides.

Advertisement

"The families of 2.2 million NEET candidates spend about Rs 1.32 lakh crore each year on their preparation, while the Central Government's education budget is approximately Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Furthermore, families across the country spend approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore each year on preparation for top competitive exams like NEET, JEE, SSC, UPSC and RRB, which is almost three times the Central Government's education budget," said Rao.

Rao further said that the current education-cum-employment system had become a "rejection system", highlighting that out of every 3,000 students, only 1 become an IAS, while only 30 and 180 became IIT graduates and doctors, respectively. "The remaining students, in the lakhs, face failure, stress and an uncertain future."

Advertisement

"Congress would take the voice of the students to every village, school, college and university of the country through the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts