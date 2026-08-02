Congress factionalism in Rewari: Captain Ajay Yadav’s pictures go missing from hoardings

Factionalism within the Congress in Rewari came to the fore once again after hoardings put up across the city and Dharuhera to welcome state Congress president Rao Narender Singh and Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt excluded pictures of former minister and six-time MLA Captain Ajay Yadav and his son, former MLA Chiranjeev Rao, triggering fresh discontent within the district unit.

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Captain Ajay Yadav is widely regarded as one of the tallest Congress leaders in the region, commanding a strong personal following and political stronghold across Rewari. His supporters raised the issue of the missing photographs, prompting Dutt to take serious note of the matter and direct the concerned office-bearers to ensure such lapses in protocol are not repeated in future.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Captain Ajay Yadav said his family had served the Congress for generations and would continue to do so.

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“As a senior leader, I wish that protocols are respected. There is no personal grudge over the incident. Everything has been resolved,” he said.

Away from the main stage, the dispute also spilled over into a closed-door confrontation between Gyani Ram, husband of former Dharuhera civic body candidate Kumari Raj, and Diwan Singh Chauhan, with both blaming each other for the missing photographs. The exchange was captured in videos that later surfaced.

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Despite the presence of state Congress president Rao Narender Singh, Dutt and district presidents at the Rewari event, organisers struggled to fill even 50 chairs.

Asked about the factionalism, Rao Narender Singh said, “The family is large; whatever problems exist, we will resolve them.”