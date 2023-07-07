Congress flags scam in AMRUT scheme, seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Haryana Congress MLAs raised questions on the AMRUT scheme at a press conference recently and alleged that there was cost enhancement in the projects. Congress chief whip BB Batra and MLAs Jagbir Malik, Jaivir Valmiki, Subhash Gangoli, Balbir Valmiki, and Induraj Narwal were present.

Pipelines but no sewerage yet Even though there is no sewerage plant, pipelines have already been laid. The rates were shown 20-25% more than the rate fixed by the purchase committee. BB Batra, congress chief whip

Batra said in the year 2017-18, Rs 2,700 crore came to the state under the AMRUT-1 scheme and contracts were allotted. According to a Detailed Note Inviting Tender (DNIT), the cost of the projects was Rs 2,286 crore, but tenders worth Rs 2,714 crore were allotted for the maintenance of sewerage, drinking water supply, drainage, and parks.

He said the project should have been undertaken by the Public Health Department to ensure that the work was executed properly. But the Urban Local Bodies Department was roped in. A scam of Rs 428 crore had taken place, Batra alleged.

Of 51 projects in six years, only 18 projects could be completed, while 33 projects were still pending. Raising questions, he said instead of giving these projects to state companies, they were given to companies from other states, including Gujarat. AMRUT-1 was not even completed, yet AMRUT-2 was introduced.

“Even though the sewerage plant had not been built, pipelines have already been laid. The rates of pipes were shown 20 to 25 per cent more than the rate fixed by the High-Powered Purchase Committee, which shows that there was a scam,” he said.

The issue was raised in the Vidhan Sabha and Rohtak BJP MP Arvind Sharma had also flagged the matter before the Chief Minister.