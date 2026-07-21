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Home / Haryana / Congress focuses on improving grassroots reach in Ambala

Congress focuses on improving grassroots reach in Ambala

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Rao Narender Singh interacts with party workers

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:45 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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HPCC chief Rao Narender Singh addresses party workers in Ambala.
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The AICC in-charge for party affairs in Haryana, Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday reviewed the organisational activities of the party in Ambala and directed party leaders and workers to strengthen the organisation down to the booth level.

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In-charge Sanjay Dutt and Rao Narender Singh, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, held interactive meetings with leaders and workers in Ambala.

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Addressing organisational meetings in Ambala, Dutt called for strengthening the party organisation, effectively taking issues of public concern to the people, and expanding the reach of the Congress party’s mass movements.

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The executive committees of the Ambala Rural and Ambala Cantonment District Congress Committees, along with leaders and workers from the Ambala Cantonment, Mullana and Naraingarh Assembly constituencies, participated in these meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

Dutt said the goal of the Congress party was not merely to expand the organisation but to become the voice of the people in every struggle they face. He urged the party workers to reach out to every village and ward to disseminate the Congress party’s ideology, issues of public interest and party campaigns among the masses. He emphasised that a strong organisation was the greatest asset for earning public trust and driving democratic change.

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Rao Narender Singh said the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign launched by the Congress represented the voice of crores of students and youths across the country.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was attempting to weaken opposition parties by targeting their elected representatives and leaders through various forms of pressure and inducements, thereby undermining democratic values.

The Congress leaders also criticised the government over police action in Delhi and said that, in any democratic system, peaceful protest was a constitutional right of citizens and attempted to suppress it through the use of force were unfortunate.

During the meeting, the leaders urged party workers to reach out to the public, vigorously raise issues concerning youth, farmers, employees, women and ordinary citizens, and further expand the Congress party’s public outreach campaign.

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