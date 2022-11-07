Congress gave tough fight, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda thanked the people of Adampur for their support and welcomed the result of the Adampur byelection, saying the Congress fought the elections firmly on issues of the people and got a lot of love and support from all communities.

He said 52,000 voters gave their support to the Congress and the parties that contested the elections “just to cut votes”, were completely rejected by the people. Hooda said the results had made it clear that Congress is strong in every region of Haryana. “Despite the entire government, BJP-JJP alliance and the government machinery indirectly helping the BJP, the Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP,” he said.

“It is clear from these results that the people are looking at the Congress as the alternative and in 2024, the Congress government is going to be formed in Haryana,” he stated.

Meanwhile, his son and Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Hooda, who had been campaigning extensively for the party candidate Jai Prakash said that he would never forget the love and respect the people of Adampur had given him during the election campaign. He said he would continue to serve the people of Adampur.

Strongly condemning the attack on the vehicle of Congress candidate Jai Prakash despite the victory of the BJP candidate, Deepender said the attack was indicative of the BJP’s anger over the performance of the Congress.

INLD, AAP rejected

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the people had completely rejected the INLD and AAP

“The elections have proved that these parties have no existence on the ground and in the politics of Haryana," he said

