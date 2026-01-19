DT
Congress Guhla MLA protests over encroachment in Cheeka, tries to hand over toy to SDM; video goes viral

He alleged collusion between officials and those in power, accusing them of misappropriating government land and indulging in corruption

Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 08:44 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
When the SDM refused to take the rattle, the MLA insisted again, saying that nothing would happen through him.
Congress MLA from Guhla, Devender Hans, along with party workers, protested at the Cheeka BDPO office on Monday against alleged encroachment in Cheeka. During the protest, the MLA tried to hand over a toy to the SDM, a video of which went viral on social media.

According to the MLA, shops located at the BDPO complex were earlier around 10 ft long, particularly those facing Pehowa Road. He alleged that the length of these shops was increased without government approval and that a hefty amount was taken in return for encroaching upon government land.

The MLA further alleged that construction work was carried out in December without permission and was done on a holiday. When complaints were raised by local residents, SDM Captain Pramesh Singh was assigned to conduct an inquiry. Hans claimed that despite assurances of action during his meeting with the SDM, no further steps were taken.

He alleged collusion between officials and those in power, accusing them of misappropriating government land and indulging in corruption. He warned that a protest would be staged if action was not taken.

In the interaction with the SDM, a video of which went viral, the MLA is heard saying, “Nothing is going to happen with this,” after which he takes out a children’s toy rattle from a person standing nearby and attempts to hand it to the SDM, saying, “Hold this and go on playing it.” The SDM declined the gesture, responding, “MLA ji, please keep it with you.”

When the SDM refused to take the rattle, the MLA insisted again, saying that nothing would happen through him. Despite several attempts, the SDM could not be contacted.

