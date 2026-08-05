Congress has insulted Dalits by sidelining Charanjit Channi: Nayab Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday accused the Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics and alleged that the party had insulted Dalits and other deprived sections by sidelining former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

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Interacting with mediapersons at Haryana Niwas, Saini said Channi had stood firmly with the Punjab Congress during difficult times but was now being sidelined by his own party. “In a way, the Congress has insulted Dalits and other deprived sections of society. It is unfortunate,” he said.

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On the issue of examination paper leaks, Saini defended the Union Government’s action and accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of misleading the youth. He said stringent laws had been enacted and the recruitment process made more transparent to protect the future of young aspirants.

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Questioning the Punjab Assembly’s resolution condemning paper leaks, Saini asked whether the Punjab Government had adopted a similar resolution over the recent pharmacy examination paper leak in the state. Referring to recently declared recruitment examination results in Punjab, he said the names of some successful candidates had raised questions and reflected concerns among the youth.

He also recalled AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s earlier statement that Punjab’s Education Minister would resign if a paper leak occurred, saying the silence over recent incidents exposed a gap between the party’s words and actions.

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Saini said certain elements were working as a “Bharti Roko Gang” to obstruct transparent recruitment by creating hurdles. He asserted that the government would not allow any conspiracy to derail a fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

On sports, Saini contrasted the present government’s policy with that of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying the Congress-era approach was summed up by “Padak Lao, Pad Pao”. He said Haryana’s progressive sports policy had helped nurture talent, with more than 2,000 sports nurseries currently functioning across the state. A felicitation ceremony for Haryana’s Commonwealth Games medal winners would soon be organised, he added.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The Chief Minister said Haryana would organise this year’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on an unprecedented scale from August 9 to 17, turning it into a people’s movement aimed at promoting patriotism, national unity and social harmony.

The campaign will involve government departments, educational institutions, universities, industries, voluntary organisations, youth clubs, sports associations and social organisations. Schools and colleges will hold exhibitions, essay-writing, painting, speech, quiz and patriotic-song competitions. Tiranga Yatras, motorcycle, bicycle and e-bike rallies will also be organised, with routes passing through memorials of martyrs and freedom fighters.

A grand Tiranga Concert based on the theme of Vande Mataram will be held at Mahendragarh on August 9. Special exhibitions will also be organised at railway stations, public parks, libraries, auditoriums and educational institutions.

Saini said this year’s campaign was dedicated to 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram. He urged citizens to hoist the National Flag in accordance with the Flag Code of India and preserve it respectfully after the campaign.

He also announced state-wide observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, with the state-level function at Gurugram and district-level programmes involving families affected by Partition.

The Chief Minister further said the Guru Ravidas Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, marking the 650th Prakash Parv of Guru Ravidas, would continue till February 20, 2027. A Kalash Yatra from Varanasi has already reached Haryana and will travel across villages, towns and settlements. The Ravidas Samrasta Yatra will be held from October 5 to November 5, beginning at Dera Sach Khand Ballan in Jalandhar and culminating at Varanasi.