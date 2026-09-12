Congress has neither agenda nor policy, alleges Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the Congress ruled the country for nearly 55 years, but even today it cannot say how many people were lifted out of poverty during its tenure. In contrast, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty as a result of the policies implemented under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula regarding the Seva Sankalp Campaign to commemorate Modi’s 25 years in public life, the CM said the Congress has neither a policy nor an issue nor any agenda.

Advertisement

During Congress rule, the poor became poorer, he alleged. Congress leaders today talk about youth and ask what Modi has done for them.

Advertisement

The Congress should first explain where it was when the youth of the country were seeking opportunities, what policies it had for them during its rule and what the condition of the youth was at that time, the Chief Minister stated.