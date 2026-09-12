DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Congress has neither agenda nor policy, alleges Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Congress has neither agenda nor policy, alleges Haryana CM Nayab Saini

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:46 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Saini File
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the Congress ruled the country for nearly 55 years, but even today it cannot say how many people were lifted out of poverty during its tenure. In contrast, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty as a result of the policies implemented under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula regarding the Seva Sankalp Campaign to commemorate Modi’s 25 years in public life, the CM said the Congress has neither a policy nor an issue nor any agenda.

Advertisement

During Congress rule, the poor became poorer, he alleged. Congress leaders today talk about youth and ask what Modi has done for them.

Advertisement

The Congress should first explain where it was when the youth of the country were seeking opportunities, what policies it had for them during its rule and what the condition of the youth was at that time, the Chief Minister stated.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts