  Haryana
Congress has pushed country backward, says BJP's Tanwar

BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar with Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala at a public meeting in the Tohana area of the Sirsa Parliamentary constituency on Sunday. Tribune photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 19

BJP candidate Dr Ashok Tanwar on Sunday said while the Congress has been in power in the country for a long time, it had done nothing except pushing the country backward in its efforts to save its own existence amid the alliance of INDIA bloc.

Wife faces opposition from farmers

  • In response to questions from farmers, BJP candidate Dr Ashok Tanwar’s wife, Avantika Tanwar, faced opposition from farmers who showed black flags under the banner of the Haryana Kisan Manch.
  • Arrangements for refreshments were made for Avantika in Bhangoo village of Sirsa district. Many farmers gathered there. When the farmers questioned the BJP candidate’s wife, she couldn’t provide any answers. Instead of responding, she left the programme mid-way.
  • As she was leaving, the farmers showed black flags. The state chief of the Haryana Kisan Manch, Gurdeep Singh Jhidi, said the farmers’ opposition would continue.

Farmers booked for Attacking Convoy

  • In an alleged attack for protesting against the procession of the convoy of Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala and BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, the Jakhal police of Fatehabad district have named 19 farmers and registered cases against 60-70 other farmers.
  • When Tanwar’s convoy entered Chandpura village for campaigning, about 50 farmers showed their opposition by showing black flags to the convoy.
  • It is alleged that when the BJP workers’ vehicle was moving at the end of Tanwar’s convoy, the farmers stopped it and beat the BJP worker and broke the glass of another vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

He said since 2014, the country has changed course in terms of development, and due to the skilled policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has established its unique identity in the world.

Tanwar, along with Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, visited several villages in the Tohana Assembly constituency and appealed for votes.

Addressing rural gatherings, Tanwar said these are important elections for the country because in the coming five years, India will redefine itself.

He said Prime Minister Modi had introduced many welfare steps for the poor, backward, and Dalits. He said under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, more than 32 lakh eligible families have received free tests.

The announcement to build medical colleges in every district has been made by the government. Tanwar claimed that a medical college will be built in Rasulpur village of Fatehabad district at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore; which will not only provide health services to paptients, but also turn out to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed.

He said the number of medical colleges in the state has increased from six to 15.

The BJP candidate further added that the number of MBBS seats has been increased from 700 to 2,185.

Under the Shagun scheme, eligible families are being given a ‘shagun’ of Rs 71,000 for their daughters’ weddings.

Tanwar said the per capita income of the district was Rs1,37,000 in 2014-15, which has now increased to almost Rs 3 lakh.

Food production was 169 lakh tonnes in 2014-15, which has now increased to 185 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, he added. Similarly, milk production has increased from 80 lakh tonnes to 116 tonnes. There were 11 sugar mills in 2014, which has now increased to 14. The number of colleges was 105, and now it has increased to 182.

Meanwhile, Tanwar’s wife, Avantika Tanwar, faced opposition from farmers by showing black flags under the banner of the Haryana Kisan Manch. When the farmers questioned the BJP candidate’s wife, she couldn’t provide any answers. Instead of responding, she left the programme midway. The State Chief of Haryana Kisan Manch, Gurdeep Singh Jhidi, said that the farmers’ opposition would continue.

