Congress hits the ground to rebuild base in Haryana

After a hiatus following the 2024 Assembly elections, the Congress appears to be getting back on its feet in Haryana. It is increasingly visible on the ground, taking to the road and organising protests — signs of a party trying to regain its footing and reassert its presence.

From raising national issues such as the FIR against Rahul Gandhi and the revision of electoral rolls under SIR to taking up state issues, including regularisation of HKRN employees, unemployment and the demands of protesting sanitation workers, the Congress is making its presence felt.

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The party, which was contesting without its organisational units for nearly 12 years, has seen an increase in activities over the past few months. Leaders of the faction-ridden party say the development has rejuvenated the morale of the cadres.

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After a string of meetings across the state in 78 of the 90 Assembly segments, state Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt said the process of seeking feedback from party workers on improving the organisation and forming district and other units had been completed.

“Now the party is taking up local issues and raising them prominently at the block, district and state levels. Our aim is to win back the confidence of people as every section of society is unhappy with the BJP government in the state and the Centre. Everyone is looking towards the Congress as an alternative,” Dutt said.

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On whether the exercise would bring leaders of a divided Congress on one platform, Dutt said all of them had come together whenever required. “Besides Haryana, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala also have the responsibility of looking after poll-bound Uttarakhand and Gujarat, respectively, and are therefore working there as well. Former CM Bhupinder Hooda is also the Leader of Opposition. Despite this, all leaders are united when it comes to the party,” he claimed.

After taking feedback from grassroots workers, the state Congress is beginning its block-level conventions. The aim is to apprise workers of the party’s policies and strategy and take up local issues.

“We are holding block-level conventions in 149 of 180 blocks across the state. Around 100 blocks are likely to be covered by the end of September. The idea is to strengthen the cadre, propagate the party’s policies and oppose the anti-people decisions of the BJP government,” said Rao Narender Singh, president of the state Congress.

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said the cadre gets energised when they feel they are involved. “This is a good beginning,” she said.

Former Hisar MP and AICC Foreign Affairs Department vice-president Brijendra Singh, who covered all 90 Assembly segments through his ‘Sadbhav Yatra’, also sees a visible change.

“There was no organisational setup in the past 12 years and directions were issued from residences of leaders while meetings were also held there. After the formation of units, the party has its offices where leaders and workers from every faction can come without hesitation, sit and discuss, which was necessary to make the party the main driver,” he said.

While leaders are on one page about the beginning made through Assembly-segment and block-level meetings, they maintain that factionalism cannot be wished away and the party top brass would have to make more concerted efforts to bring the factions together.