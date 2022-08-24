Congress holds 'Mehngai Pe Charcha' in Karnal

Karnal, August 23
Congress workers and leaders on Tuesday held ‘Mehngai Pe Charcha’ in the CM’s constituency to express their opposition to price rise of various commodities and increasing unemployment.
On the call of the party leadership, workers and leaders, led by former MLA and district convener Lehri Singh, today assembled at the old vegetable market and initiated public dialogues. Lehri Singh said prices had become out of control during the regime of the BJP government and the ever increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have made the life of general public miserable.
Kuldeep Sharma, former Assembly Speaker, said the present BJP government had failed miserably in controlling rising prices. The GST has been imposed on almost all basic items.
He said the Congress had been raising the issues of the common man. Trilochan Singh, former chairman of Haryana Minority Commission, said the Congress would continue to raise issues related to general public. Congress leaders Inderjeet Singh Goraya, former MLA Rakesh Kamboj, Om Parkash Saluja and others also raised the issue of inflation.
