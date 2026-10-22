Congress holds protest march against ‘vote theft’ in Rohtak, SIR of electoral rolls

Congress leaders and workers, led by Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, took out a protest march in the city on Wednesday against alleged ‘vote theft’ (electoral irregularities) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters marched from Congress Bhawan at Ambedkar Chowk to Gohana Adda and Shant Bhai Chowk before reaching Chhotu Ram Chowk, where they burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing the protesters, Batra alleged that voters in Haryana had wanted a change of government in the 2024 Assembly elections, but electoral irregularities had altered the outcome. He claimed that the Congress would have formed the government had vote theft not taken place.

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The MLA questioned the Election Commission, asserting that it must be accountable to the Constitution and the people rather than the government or any political party. He said the Commission’s responsibility extended beyond conducting elections to ensuring that every eligible citizen could exercise their right to vote.

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He also expressed concern over the SIR process, warning that eligible voters, particularly the poor, labourers, elderly people and rural residents, should not face unnecessary difficulties in retaining their names on electoral rolls. “Genuine votes should not be deleted and fake votes should not be added,” he said, calling for transparency and safeguards to prevent the wrongful exclusion of eligible voters.

Kuldeep KD, president of the Rohtak Urban District Congress Committee, alleged that questions surrounding the electoral process had raised concerns among citizens. Balwan Ranga, president of the rural unit of the District Congress Committee, said party workers would visit villages to spread voter awareness and monitor electoral rolls for possible discrepancies.