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Home / Haryana / Congress holds ‘victory march’ in Panipat, Sonepat after Pradhan’s resignation

Congress holds ‘victory march’ in Panipat, Sonepat after Pradhan’s resignation

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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The members of the district Congress committee organised a victory march in Panipat and Sonepat.

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The victory march was dedicated to the youths and students, who started a movement against the NEET paper leak and raised their voice for a transparent and responsible education system.

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Ramesh Malik, district president (Panipat Rural) and Baljeet Singh, district president (Panipat Urban), along with senior Congress leaders, members of various wings of the Congress and students, participated in the victory protest.

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Congress leaders said the country's students had held a long protest to save their future; they faced tough times, but they firmly stood with their demands and organised the movement very peacefully.

The protesting Congress leaders said that due to increasing public pressure and the matter being raised by opposition leaders, the government has answered. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the students’ issue from the roads to Parliament continuously and strengthened the movement at the national level.

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They further said that this movement was not only for a single paper leak, but it was the movement of the youths’ future and the credibility of the country’s education system.

Ramesh Malik said today’s victory march is not political, but it is a march of youths’ strong will power and the win of the democratic movement of the students.

Malik further said that when youth raise their voice for their rights, then the governments have to listen to them. Virender ‘Bulle’ Shah, Khushi Ram Jaglan, former MLA Balbir Valmiki, Sachin Kundu and other leaders were present during the victory march.

In Sonepat, the members of the district Congress committee also organised a march from Gandhi Chowk to Dr BR Ambedkar Park. The protest was led by district president Sonepat urban Kamal Diwan and district president Sonepat rural Sanjeev Dahiya. Along with Congress leaders, party workers, students and residents participated in the protest and raised slogans in support of students.

The protesting people raised slogans against the central government and demanded strict action against the culprits involved in the paper leak and to bring transparency in the education process.

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