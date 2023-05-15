Congress ideology wins in Karnataka: Kumari Selja

Panipat, May 14
All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Union Minister Kumari Selja said those people who were dreaming of the Congress-free India must be in shock after the party's win in Karnataka.
Selja was addressing a gathering at Dahar village under the Congress “Hath se Hath Jodo” programme organised by Priyanka Hooda, former spokesperson of the Congress in the village.
Selja further said that the Congress contested elections on its ideology and this made it win in the southern state.
She added the BJP sought votes in the name of “Bajrang Bali” but God always blessed those who were doing work for people's welfare.
