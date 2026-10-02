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Home / Haryana / Congress, INLD term Rs 25 wheat MSP hike inadequate, seek bonus

Congress, INLD term Rs 25 wheat MSP hike inadequate, seek bonus

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Sirsa MP and Congress leader Kumari Selja has questioned the Centre’s decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by only Rs 25 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing season. The government has raised the wheat MSP from Rs 2,585 to Rs 2,610 per quintal. The INLD has also termed the hike inadequate and a “joke on farmers”.

Selja said the increase was less than 1 per cent and did not reflect the rising cost of farming and household expenses faced by farmers. She said the government had promised to double farmers’ income and ensure remunerative prices for their crops.

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According to government figures cited by her, the cost of wheat production has been estimated at Rs 1,264 per quintal.

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Selja said farmers also have to bear rising expenses on seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, labour, machinery, diesel and electricity. She questioned why the MSP increase remained limited despite these rising costs.

On paddy procurement, Selja said farmers often complain of harassment over moisture levels in crops at procurement centres. She maintained that government quality and moisture norms should be followed, but the checking process must remain transparent, and farmers should not face unnecessary deductions or delays.

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She added that the government should review the MSP and procurement system for wheat and other crops and ensure that farmers receive prices that properly reflect their costs, labour and risks.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Singh Jassa, district president, of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said the Rs 25 increase in wheat MSP was inadequate and a “joke on farmers”. He said farmers had expected an increase of around Rs 200 per quintal, especially after the MSP was raised by Rs 160 last year. Jassa urged the Centre to reconsider its decision.

If the Centre does not raise the MSP further, he said the Haryana Government should announce a bonus to make up the difference.

The INLD leader said rising input costs and inflation were putting pressure on farmers, while the government’s claims of doubling farmers’ income were yet to match the ground reality.

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