Congress is a factory of lies, says BJP SC Morcha leader

A state-level BJP workshop was held at the party’s state headquarters here to mark a series of upcoming commemorations, including “Balidan Diwas” in memory of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, “Constitution Killing Day” marking the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and a large-scale tree plantation campaign.

BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP organisational secretary Phanindranath Sharma and several senior party leaders and coordinators from across the state were present on the occasion.

Arya used the platform to launch a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it “a factory of lies.” He said, “The Congress is trying to reopen a shop that the people of India have long shut down. The party that destroyed the Constitution will never return to power.”

Arya also spoke on the achievements of the Modi government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a strong and self-reliant India. Under his leadership, the country has progressed on every front and the government continues to implement constructive and welfare-oriented campaigns,” he claimed.

He further stated that June 21 is Yoga Day, June 23 is Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Martyrdom Day and June 25 is “Constitution Killing Day.” Therefore, workshops would be held at the mandal level until June 17. “Every booth will host tree plantation drives and tributes will be paid to Ambedkar and Mookerjee,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli described the Modi government’s 11-year journey as “historic and transformative.” He highlighted the expansion of road networks, modernisation of the railway system and the transparent recruitment of youth into government jobs.

BJP SC Morcha state president and former MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata, state media co-incharge Shamsher Singh Khark, BJP district president Ranvir Dhaka, workshop coordinator Jawahar Saini, and co-coordinators Nagendra Sharma, Abhimanyu Yadav, Jasbir Dodwa, Charan Singh Tewatia and Natasha Sihag were also present on the occasion.