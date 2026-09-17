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Home / Haryana / Congress issues notice of disqualification to suspended Ratia MLA

Congress issues notice of disqualification to suspended Ratia MLA

The latest controversy relates to proceedings on August 27, when the Congress had moved an adjournment motion over the alleged Rs 657-crore bank scam

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Party alleges that the MLA sided with ruling party during House proceedings. File
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The Haryana Congress has issued a show-cause notice to suspended Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh, asking why proceedings for his disqualification should not

be initiated.

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The notice, issued by Congress Legislative Party Chief Whip BB Batra on September 13, alleges that Singh acted against party directions and raised slogans against the Congress along with members of the ruling BJP during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

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Jarnail Singh was among five Congress MLAs suspended from the party on April 16 for voting in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16.

The latest controversy relates to proceedings on August 27, when the Congress had moved an adjournment motion over the alleged Rs 657-crore bank scam. Batra had directed all suspended MLAs to remain present in the House and support the motion.

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According to the notice, while Congress MLAs stood in support of the motion, Jarnail Singh displayed a poster related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, targeting Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda. Congress legislators alleged that the poster had been provided by Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam.

The notice further stated that available photo and video material showed Singh carrying the placard to the Treasury Benches and raising slogans alongside ruling party members. A photograph of Singh standing with Minister Krishan Bedi while holding the poster was also attached.

‘Conduct raised

serious question’

Batra said Singh’s conduct raised a “serious question” as to whether he had voluntarily given up membership of the Congress under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Citing the Supreme Court’s 1994 judgment in Ravi S Naik vs Union of India, the notice said voluntary resignation from a party could be inferred from a legislator’s conduct even in the absence of a formal resignation. Jarnail Singh has been given 30 days to submit his reply.

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