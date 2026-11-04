Congress leader hacked to death over land dispute

A Congress youth leader was allegedly hacked to death with an axe over a family land dispute in Sirsa's Kalanwali area on Tuesday. His father was also injured in the attack. The police suspect the dispute involved the division of 35 acres of ancestral land.

The deceased, Lovepreet Singh, was the Congress youth constituency in-charge in Kalanwali. According to preliminary police findings, Lovepreet, his father Nazam Singh and stepbrother Gurlal Singh were working in the fields when an argument broke out over the land.

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Gurlal allegedly attacked both men with sticks and an axe. Lovepreet died on the spot, while his father suffered serious injuries, including a suspected leg fracture. Nazam Singh is undergoing treatment at Kalanwali Civil Hospital and is reportedly unable to speak.

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Villagers said Nazam Singh owned around 35 acres and that the brothers had been fighting over its division for years. Several village panchayats had reportedly been held to settle the dispute.

Lovepreet was born from Nazam Singh's second marriage, while Gurlal was from his first. The brothers had been living separately for several months.

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Lovepreet, who was also involved in farming, had married around four years ago. He is survived by his wife and three-year-old son. The police have kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The Kalanwali station house officer said further action would be taken after recording the injured father's statement.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old dispute over ancestral land has been resolved through mutual agreement following police mediation in the Kulan area of Fatehabad district. Assistant Sub-Inspector Kashmir Singh, in charge of the Kulan police post under Sadar Tohana police station, said both parties were brought together and encouraged to settle the matter through dialogue. During the discussions, both sides presented their concerns and eventually reached a mutually acceptable agreement, ending the decades-old dispute. SP Nikita Khattar said the initiative was aimed at resolving local disputes peacefully and preventing further tension.