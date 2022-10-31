Congress leader, others booked on cop's complaint

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 30

The police have registered a case against Congress leader Brijpal Chhappar, his wife and some other persons for allegedly preventing a public servant from discharging his poll duty here today.

On the complaint of constable Jaspal Singh, a case was registered under Sections 323, 332, 353 and 506 of the IPC at the Chhappar police station. The complainant said he, along with other police officials, was on election duty at booth number 50 at Chhappar government school. At 12.15 pm, he saw Brijpal Chhappar, his son and three-four other persons sitting near the polling booth. Chhappar could not be contacted for comments despite repeated calls.