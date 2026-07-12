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Home / Haryana / Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slams BJP over farmers' issues

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slams BJP over farmers' issues

At Kaithal function, the Rajya Sabha MP claims fertiliser shortages and black marketing have increased due to inadequate imports

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:59 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala inaugurate a hall at  Jat Dharamshala in Kaithal on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state, alleging that their policies have adversely affected farmers, labourers and the economically weaker sections of society. He also accused the government of weakening the agricultural marketing system and neglecting the concerns of farmers.

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“The BJP government is dismantling the mandi system. Dhand mandi had already been shut down. A 100-acre Adani silo is being developed at Samalkha. The government is preparing to gradually close agricultural markets across the country over the next five to seven years,” said Surjewala.

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He was addressing the annual function at the Jat Dharamshala in Kaithal, where he attended as the chief guest.

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Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala was the guest of honour. Randeep Surjewala and Aditya Surjewala inaugurated the newly constructed hall and kitchen at the Dharamshala.

Addressing the gathering, Surjewala alleged that black marketing of fertilisers was taking place across the state due to BJP’s failure to import adequate supplies, leaving farmers to face unnecessary hardships.

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Referring to the proposed Seed Bill, Surjewala claimed that the Centre intended to introduce legislation in the upcoming Parliament session under which farmers using their own seeds could face a penalty of up to Rs 20 lakh and imprisonment of up to three years.

He further alleged that seed testing would be conducted abroad and that the registration of seed companies would be handled by the Central government instead of state governments.

Describing this proposed step as a “major betrayal” of farmers, he urged the government to reconsider its policies.

He announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the construction of a modern library within the Jat Dharamshala complex as well.

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