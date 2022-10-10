Congress leader seeks relief for farmers

Rohtak, October 9
Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda today visited various villages of the Kiloi Assembly segment to take stock of kharif crops damaged by the recent spell of rain.
He inspected crops in Kiloi, Rithal, Bhalaut and Bohar villages and demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for distressed farmers. “It is the responsibility of the state government to bail the farmers out of the crisis,” said Krishan Murti.
