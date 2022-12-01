Congress leaders meet in Delhi to plan for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The Haryana Congress has started preparations for the Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. A meeting of the party leaders was held in Delhi on Wednesday where planning was done to welcome the yatra and make it a success.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state unit president Udai Bhan, all working presidents, former state president Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, all MLAs and senior party leaders were present at the meeting.

Talking to journalists, Hooda said there was already tremendous enthusiasm in the state regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit. “People are eagerly waiting for the yatra and it will get historic public support in the state. Lakhs of people will join the yatra in the state,” he said.

He said 14 committees would be constituted by the state president to make the yatra a success and coordinators would be appointed in all districts. Duties would be assigned to all Congress leaders and workers.

Bhan said the yatra would enter Haryana from Firozpur Jhirka on December 21 and all leaders of the party would be present there to welcome it. After entering Jhirka, the yatra would reach Sohna via Nuh and after that it would move further. He also gave detailed information about the route and the timing of the yatra.

He said another meeting of the party would be held in Chandigarh on December 5. Committees would be formed and responsibilities assigned to all those present at that meeting, he added.

To enter state on December 21