Congress leaders raise farmers’, law-and-order issues in Assandh

Senior Haryana Congress leaders gathered in Assandh on Friday to celebrate the birthday of former party MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender Singh, Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Amethi Lok Sabha MP Kishori Lal Sharma, former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, former MP Brijendra Singh, former MP from West Bengal Dada DP Ray, former MP from Odisha Sanjay Bhoi, Jagadhri MLA Akram Khan, former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma and other senior leaders reached there and celebrated Gogi’s birthday.

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During the visit, Congress leaders spoke on several key issues pertaining to Haryana, including the law-and-order situation, the upcoming paddy procurement season and the reported proposal to impose tax on UPI transactions.

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The Congress state in-charge gave a message of unity and said party leaders and workers should remain connected with people to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Speaking about the recent firing incident involving Haryanvi singer and artist Diler Kharakiya, Kumari Selja questioned the law-and-order situation in the state. She alleged that incidents of crime were taking place regularly and that the government was sitting as a mute spectator. She referred to cases of extortion and murder and alleged that some people were reluctant to report incidents due to fear.

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On the reported proposal to impose a 0.4 per cent tax on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, Selja said the government’s stated objectives could differ from the actual impact of its decisions. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, she said several of his statements had subsequently proved correct. She also criticised the government’s handling of India-US relations. She also demanded that paddy procurement in the state be started with immediate effect without any further delay. “Farmers should not have to wait until October 1 if their crop is ready for procurement,” she added.

Rao Narender Singh also raised the issue of crop procurement, saying farmers should be at the centre of the government’s priorities. “Farmers are our backbone. Whether the farmer is from Haryana or any other part of the country, the government should take their concerns seriously,” he said.

Former MLA Gogi expressed gratitude to the party leadership for reaching Assandh for the block-level programme and interacting with party workers.