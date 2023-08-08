Congress leaders to visit Nuh today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday, where they will meet violence-affected victims and people of the area. Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda will also be part of the delegation. “The purpose of the visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area and find out the truth,” said a press note from the party.

The Congress has raised the demand for a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a High Court judge. Hooda said if the BJP-JJP government had taken proper steps in time and understood the sensitivity of the situation, violence would not have taken place.

He said the government had proved to be a failure in fulfilling its responsibility. BJP leader and local MP Rao Inderjit also blamed the government and administration for its failure, he added.

