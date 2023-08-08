Congress leaders to visit Nuh today

Chandigarh, August 7
A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday, where they will meet violence-affected victims and people of the area. Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda will also be part of the delegation. “The purpose of the visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area and find out the truth,” said a press note from the party.
The Congress has raised the demand for a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a High Court judge. Hooda said if the BJP-JJP government had taken proper steps in time and understood the sensitivity of the situation, violence would not have taken place.
He said the government had proved to be a failure in fulfilling its responsibility. BJP leader and local MP Rao Inderjit also blamed the government and administration for its failure, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh
Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...