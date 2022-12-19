Congress leaders, workers gear up for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 18

Congress leaders and workers here are upbeat about the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ that will pass through the region between December 21 and 23. The majority of leaders claim to be busy in ensuring maximum participation of the people.

Describing the ‘yatra’ as an historic event at the national level, Neeraj Sharma, Congress MLA from NIT Assembly segment, said that the ‘yatra’ would be given a grand welcome with drums and flowers at various points by party workers and supporters as soon as it enters the segment.

He said he has already covered the majority of villages and residential colonies to invite the people. Welcome gates would be erected at various points for the ‘yatra’, he said.

“The ‘yatra’ has definitely provided new energy to party activists at various levels as the sense of unity is the need of the hour,” Neeraj Sharma said.

Lalit Nagar, a former MLA from Tigaon Assembly segment in the district, said that though the ‘yatra’ might not pass through his constituency directly, the zeal of the people in the segment towards it was very strong.

He said he has visited 35 villages and colonies to invite the people and the campaign has been getting an overwhelming response. “The participation of the people here will be more than the support seen in neighbouring Rajasthan,” Nagar claimed.

He said that the way in which the ‘yatra’ had attracted the youth was unique as their leader has taken up issues of utmost importance.

#Congress #faridabad