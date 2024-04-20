Haryana: Congress likely to announce Lok Sabha candidates’ list today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

The Congress candidates’ list for the Haryana Lok Sabha seats is likely to be released tomorrow. Sources said a sub-committee was formed after a tussle over Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Gurugram seats between various factions in the party.

The sub-committee has submitted its report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “Kharge will be in Delhi on Saturday. It is expected that the list will be cleared now,” said a senior leader of the party. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is pitching for Rao Dan Singh for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat.

