Haryana: Congress likely to announce Lok Sabha candidates’ list today

Chandigarh, April 19
The Congress candidates’ list for the Haryana Lok Sabha seats is likely to be released tomorrow. Sources said a sub-committee was formed after a tussle over Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Gurugram seats between various factions in the party.
The sub-committee has submitted its report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “Kharge will be in Delhi on Saturday. It is expected that the list will be cleared now,” said a senior leader of the party. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is pitching for Rao Dan Singh for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat.
