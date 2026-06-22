Congress losing ground due to leadership in Haryana: Dhankar

Bahadurgarh witnessed an Intellectuals’ Conference on Sunday, bringing together doctors, lawyers, professors, teachers, chartered accountants, industrialists, and members of the business community.

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BJP national secretary and former minister Om Prakash Dhankar, while addressing the gathering as chief speaker, said India had achieved remarkable progress across all sectors under the capable and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given the nation the vision and resolve to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. This vision has now become the dream and commitment of every Indian, he added.

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The former minister claimed that the Congress was becoming politically marginalised due to its anti-people policies and weak leadership. The support base of regional political parties is also shrinking, he added.

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Speaking about the changing global scenario, Dhankar urged citizens to remain focused on national interests. “Every Indian should take a pledge to contribute something to the country,” he added.

Listing the achievements of the Modi government over the past 12 years, Dhankar claimed that the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme has significantly reduced risks in farming. “The Haryana Government, under its disaster management policy, has provided around Rs 1,100 crore annually to farmers. Moreover, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has relieved poor families and senior citizens of concerns regarding expensive medical treatment,” he claimed.

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The intellectuals attending the conference also interacted with Dhankar and sought information about the government’s future policies. Questions raised by participants were also answered during the session.

Earlier, BJP leader Dinesh Kaushik welcomed the attendees, while the party’s district in-charge Captain Bhupinder Singh, district president Vikas Balmiki, Zila Parishad Chairman Captain Birdhana, Dinesh Shekhawat, and several other leaders also addressed the gathering.