Congress may finalise LS candidates next week

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 6

The Congress leadership may finalise its Lok Sabha candidates from Haryana next week. As per party sources, a meeting of its central election committee has been slated to be held in Delhi on April 9, and the candidates may be announced on April 10.

The sources maintain that in the last meeting of the committee, a consensus had emerged on the names of Selja Kumari from Sirsa, Deepender Hooda from Rohtak and Mahender Pratap from Faridabad.

The Congress will not field any candidate from Kurukshetra as AAP leader Sushil Gupta has already entered the fray from that constituency as part of a pre-election arrangement with INDIA bloc. The candidates from the other constituencies are yet to be finalised.

The name of actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar is being considered from the Gurugram constituency.

A former MP of the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, Babbar has also served as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. His name is under consideration for contesting from Gurugram, where the BJP has fielded Union Minister of State and incumbent MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

However, certain state Congress leaders have opposed his candidature, maintaining that some state leader familiar with the constituency should be fielded. The names of Rao Dan Singh and Capt Ajay Yadav have also been proposed for the Gurugram seat.

The name of a dera head from Uttarakhand, who is a native of Jind, is being floated for the Sonepat seat, while Brijendra Singh and Chander Mohan are hot contenders for Hisar, and Shruti Choudhry and Rao Dan Singh for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seats, respectively.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gurugram #Lok Sabha #Rohtak