Congress MLA alleges graft in AMRUT scheme, demands CBI investigation

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 27

Alleging large-scale irregularities and corruption in the execution of the BJP government’s flagship programme Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Haryana, Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra has demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.

“It is a big scam. Haryana had got a mammoth amount of Rs 2,500 crore under AMRUT scheme, but its execution has been grossly faulty. Public money has been misappropriated. Even the local BJP MP has alleged bungling of funds released under the scheme in Rohtak. The matter should be probed by the CBI,” said Batra.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, the MLA maintained that the state government should clarify its stance on handing over a chunk of land at Pehrawar village in Rohtak district to Gaur Brahmin Education Society.

Batra asserted that the proposal to shift the local mini-secretariat to decongest the city was misguided as it would not serve the desired purpose.

“The local deputy commissioner should vacate his official residence for the construction of a multi-level parking in order to decongest the city,” he remarked.