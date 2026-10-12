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Home / Haryana / Congress MLA Bhukkal launches scathing attack on BJP govt in Rohtak

Congress MLA Bhukkal launches scathing attack on BJP govt in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:13 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal at a function in Rohtak on Sunday.
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Former Education Minister and Congress MLA from Jhajjar Geeta Bhukkal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and police authorities for arresting people and preventing youngsters from reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi to stage a protest on Saturday. She accused the government of misusing democratic institutions and trampling on the Constitution.

Bhukkal, accompanied by Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and District Congress Committee (Urban) president Kuldeep Singh KD, was interacting with the media on the sideline of a programme organised by the All-India PNB Workers Federation in Rohtak.

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“Everyone has the constitutional right to hold a peaceful protest, and Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site. The BJP government has violated the constitutional rights of youngsters by not allowing them to hold a peaceful protest there. It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the government to listen to the grievances of the youth. Instead, the government is taking police action against them, which is unjustified and unconstitutional,” she said.

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Replying to a question on ‘vote chori’, Bhukkal claimed that electoral malpractice had been established in Assembly elections of various states, prompting opposition parties and youngsters to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

“Congress would have formed the government in Haryana had ‘vote chori’ not taken place here. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already raised the issue of ‘vote chori’ in Haryana with supporting documents. The Congress will not stop its campaign against ‘vote chori’ and will continue to raise the issue, as protecting democracy is imperative,” she said.

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Bhukkal also targeted BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta, alleging that her statements centred on caste and religion and promoted social discord. “Gupta must clear that why Haryana’s youth are not getting employment and are being compelled to take to the streets in protest,” questioned the Congress MLA.

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