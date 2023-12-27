Congress MLA, BJP state deputy lock horns over insanitary conditions

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 26

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and BJP’s state vice-president Manish Grover have locked horns over insanitary conditions in Rohtak city.

A day after Batra gave a week-long ultimatum to the district authorities for resolving the problem, former MLA Grover launched a scathing attack on his opponent, asking “Why did he not ensure door-to-door garbage collection during Congress’ rule between 2005 and 2014?”

He said, “During Congress’ regime, no one paid heed to heaps of garbage piled up across the city. The city’s ranking in terms of cleanliness has considerably improved during the BJP government’s rule.”

He further said door-to-door collection of waste had started after BJP came to power in 2014.

While pointing out the insanitary conditions in the city, Batra on Sunday said the government should ensure that the garbage is removed on priority.

He also threatened to hold a protest in front of the office of the municipal corporation if he the garbage was not removed after a week.

Soon after the warning, sanitation workers were seen lifting garbage piled up along city roads today morning. However, garbage collection in some areas of Old Rohtak were still left unattended.

“At present, sanitation workers of the MC are responsible for ensuring cleanliness in the city since the case regarding the lifting of waste from roads is still stuck in a legal mesh and a tender for door-to-door garbage collection is pending for the government’s approval,” said an official.

Municipal Commissioner Jitendra Dahiya and Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunder Singh could be contacted for their comments.

