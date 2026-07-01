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Home / Haryana / Congress MLA calls for better BLO training during SIR exercise

Congress MLA calls for better BLO training during SIR exercise

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:24 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra with an SIR form in Rohtak.
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Appealing to people to remain vigilant about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls, local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has demanded that the state government provide proper training and clear guidelines to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) so that they can carefully examine each form.

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He also called upon Congress workers to ensure that the forms are properly checked and that no voter faces any inconvenience during the process.

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Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Batra urged every eligible voter to fill the enumeration form, stating that the aim of the revision is to ensure that genuine voters are not removed from the electoral rolls and that no ineligible names are added.

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“The genuine vote should not be deleted, and the fake vote should not be added. The entire exercise should be carried out with transparency and accuracy,” he added.

The MLA said voting is a constitutional right of every citizen, and it is the duty of both voters and election authorities to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of this right. Though the SIR process may appear complicated, the Election Commission and administration should provide all possible assistance to voters, he added.

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Batra said three training camps had already been organised for Congress BLA-2 workers of the Rohtak Assembly constituency, where they were instructed to ensure that the process is completed carefully and without errors.

The MLA alleged that the Election Commission had not carried out adequate publicity about the exercise. “People should have been informed well in advance about the importance of filling the form. The previous Special Intensive Revision was conducted in 2002, which is being taken as the basis for the current process,” he added.

Batra also raised concerns over the training of BLOs, saying inadequate knowledge could lead to mistakes in forms. He urged officials to ensure that forms are properly checked before being uploaded.

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