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Home / Haryana / Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal says BJP top leaders state visits won’t help party

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal says BJP top leaders state visits won’t help party

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 11:11 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal meets people during a function in Jhajjar on Monday.
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Former Haryana Education Minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal has launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the party has been exposed before the public over the issues of ‘vote chori’ and “irregularities” in electoral rolls in the name of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

She said visits by senior BJP leaders to Haryana would make no difference, as people were aware of the deletion of a large number of votes in the name of SIR, at the behest of the BJP government. She further accused the BJP of capturing constitutional institutions and using them to serve its political interests.

Bhukkal was interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a havan-yajna programme organised at Rao Mangli Ram Park to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Rao Mangli Ram. The MLA paid tributes to the freedom fighter and recalled his contribution to the country’s struggle for independence.

“Rao Mangli Ram had fought resolutely against British rule and endured imprisonment and hardships for the cause of India’s freedom. He played an important role in strengthening the freedom movement and hoisting the national flag along with Pandit Shriram Sharma,” Bhukkal added.

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She said every freedom fighter had made a significant contribution to the country’s Independence and the present generation was enjoying the fruits of freedom because of their struggle and sacrifices. She urged the youth to draw inspiration from the lives and contributions of these freedom fighters.

Bhukkal said people visiting Rao Mangli Ram Park could learn about the freedom fighter’s life and his contribution to the nation. “I will raise the issue of the park’s beautification in the state Assembly to ensure better facilities and the availability of information about Rao Mangli Ram’s life and role in the freedom struggle,” she added.

On the occasion, Bhukkal also extended greetings on Vishwakarma Day and Govardhan Puja. Highlighting the significance of Vishwakarma Day, she said the festival held special importance for hardworking people and called upon everyone to remain committed to their work with dedication and sincerity.

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