Congress MLA gets bail in Nuh violence case

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 18

A local court at Nuh today granted bail to Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with a case of communal violence. Four cases are registered against Khan for involvement in July 31 violence. He was earlier granted bail in two cases (FIR numbers 149 and 150), while he was on interim bail in the two other cases. Today, the court granted him bail in those two cases (FIR numbers 137 and 148).

The supporters of Mamman Khan alleged he was implicated in those cases due to political vendetta.

Khan was produced in the court around 11 am. According to his counsel Taahir Hussain, the Nuh police SIT failed to produce corroborative evidence to prove allegations against him. During the last hearing, they had told the court that mobile phones and the laptop of Khan were being examined and the SIT expected strong evidence of his role in the violence.

They could not produce any evidence obtained from his mobile and bail was granted to him. He was framed due to political vendetta, said Taahir.

“The police launched a witch-hunt against locals. Rather than chasing the real perpetrators of hate crime, local residents are being harassed. We want an independent committee to probe the incident,” said Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed.

