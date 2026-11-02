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Home / Haryana / Congress MLA hits out at BJP over protest outside Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s home

Congress MLA hits out at BJP over protest outside Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s home

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:49 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra leaves for Delhi after interacting with mediapersons in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra launched a sharp attack on the BJP over its padyatra, terming the party’s protest outside the residences of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Deepender Singh Hooda in Rohtak as “inappropriate” and “contrary to political and moral propriety”. He said the BJP’s conduct was unacceptable and asserted that the people of Rohtak would remember the incident.

“The BJP is trying to divert public attention through political events rather than addressing questions surrounding alleged vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. People are well aware of the issues and will no longer be swayed by such political tactics. They will continue to hold the BJP accountable and seek answers on both issues, said Batra while interacting with mediapersons here on Sunday.

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The MLA further said the Congress’s fight against vote theft was not merely about electoral irregularities but about safeguarding the Constitution and democratic institutions. “Questions are being raised over people’s voting rights and accused the BJP of using various means, including the “Brazil model”, to remain in power,” he added.

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Referring to Haryana, Batra said the state was a glaring example of what he described as “government theft instead of vote theft”. He alleged that despite surveys and media projections, the BJP managed to form the government through a narrow vote margin and alleged irregularities in 2024 Assembly elections.

Batra urged the Congress workers to continue the struggle for protecting democracy and electoral rights.

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Meanwhile, District Congress urban president Kuldeep KD said the participation of Rohtak workers in the Delhi rally reflected their commitment to democracy. He said the right to vote was the people’s greatest strength and every Congress worker was committed to protecting it.

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