Congress MLAs add weight behind Brahamchari across Sonepat

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 23

On the last day of campaigning the Congress leaders launched a special campaign in their areas as they intensified their efforts to attract voters to vote for Satpal Brahamchari.

Kharkhoda MLA Jaiveer Valmiki visited several villages of the Assembly and appealed to the voters to vote for the Congress candidate on May 25. He said Rahul Gandhi’s rally had motivated the party workers and the huge crowd in the rally held in Sonepat grain market on Wednesday proved that they had trust in the Congress’ ‘Nyay Patra’. The people of the country had refused to believe in the guarantees of PM Modi, he said.

He further claimed that there was one-sided wave in favour of Brahamchari.

Former speaker Kuldeep Sharma canvassed in several villages and colonies in the Gannaur area.

Gohana MLA Jagbeer Malik campaigned in the Gohana Assembly area on Thursday and said he visited all nine Assembly areas in Sonepat and Jind district along with Brahamchari. He said the Congress was getting people’s support due to which the BJP was on the backfoot.

Former MLA Jaiteerath Dahiya visited various villages in the Rai Assembly area appealed to the voters to support Brahamchari.

Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar campaigned at the Sonepat railway station and canvassed among passengers. Mayor Nikhil Madaan also launched a door-to-door campaign in various wards and at the railway station and sought support for the Congress. Similarly, MLA Baroda Induraj Narwal, former MP Dharampal Malik and other leaders also campaigned for Brahamchari.

