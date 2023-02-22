Congress MLAs highlight ‘failures’ of BJP-JJP govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

Congress MLAs marched on foot to the Vidhan Sabha today under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Carrying placards, the party MLAs raised various issues related to the “failures” of the BJP-JJP government. Party state president Udai Bhan also joined the march.

On this occasion, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said today the people of the state were facing a lot of problems. “Unemployment, corruption, crime, inflation and atrocities are at their peak in the state. The government uses lathicharge on the people raising their demands in a democratic way,” he stated.

“This government lathicharged first the farmers, youths, the employees in Panchkula and elected representatives of the Panchayats in Jind. The Congress is committed to raising its voice against such undemocratic actions of the government from the streets to the house,” he said.

Hooda said Haryana was facing maximum unemployment in the country. “About 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Amidst all the scams and paper leaks, even in the isolated recruitment, people from other states are being selected instead of Haryana,” he added.