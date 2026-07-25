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Home / Haryana / Congress MLAs skip CM Nayab Saini’s meet, attend Selja’s; INLD stays away

Congress MLAs skip CM Nayab Saini’s meet, attend Selja’s; INLD stays away

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:47 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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MP Kumari Selja, Congress MLAs and officials during the DISHA meeting in Sirsa.
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Just two days after Congress and INLD legislators skipped Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s district grievance committee meeting, Congress MLAs from Sirsa turned up for MP Kumari Selja’s DISHA (District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting on Saturday. However, both INLD MLAs remained absent.

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The contrasting attendance has triggered political discussion in Sirsa, with many residents questioning whether rivalry between political parties is taking precedence over public interest. Locals said public issues should be raised on every available platform, irrespective of which leader is chairing the meeting.

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During the Saturday’s meeting, Kumari Selja reviewed development works and sharply questioned officials over civic problems, including poor sanitation, drinking water shortages, overflowing sewers, damaged roads, stray cattle, streetlights, power infrastructure, highways and delayed railway projects.

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Displaying photographs of civic issues from across the district, Selja told officials that development should be visible on the ground and not just in government files.

She expressed displeasure over a pending case in Anandgarh village, where an electricity transformer and pole have not been shifted from a woman’s plot despite repeated requests. She even told officials that if funds were the issue, she was ready to contribute personally to resolve the matter.

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The MP also directed officials to ensure tanker water supply in areas facing shortages, including Bansal Colony, MITC Colony and several villages, until permanent arrangements are made. She reviewed the progress of National Highway-9 works and criticised delays in railway underbridge and foot overbridge projects.

The meeting was attended by Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia and Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala, Ellenabad MLA Bharat Beniwal’s son Amit Beniwal along with senior district officials and Congress leaders.

The absence of both INLD MLAs Aditya Chautala from Dabwali and Arjun Chautala from Rania constituency came just days after Congress MLAs had skipped the Chief Minister’s grievance committee meeting. With Sirsa having three Congress MLAs and two INLD MLAs, residents say such selective participation raises concerns about whether political one-upmanship is overshadowing the need to collectively address the district’s problems.

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