Congress MLAs submit memo to Guv on flood situation

  • Haryana
Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda after submitting a memorandum to the Governer on Friday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Congress MLAs, led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, today submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, demanding compensation at the rate of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers and adequate compensation for the damage to houses, shops and businesses due to floods.

Illegal mining also to blame

Illegal mining also played an important role in creating the flood situation. The mining mafia even changed the direction of rivers and this is the main reason why the water of the rivers started coming towards residential areas.

Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said he had visited flood-affected districts and the BJP-JJP government’s apathy and negligence played a big role in pushing north Haryana into the flood situation.

He said till now, the “apathetic attitude” of the administration had added to people’s sufferings and claimed that no help of any kind had been given to the victims so far

The Congress also sought immediate steps to rehabilitate those who had been displaced or whose houses had been damaged. The party sought proper compensation after surveying the losses of traders and shopkeepers. Food items and fodder for their cattle should be distributed to the needy people.

He said the Opposition couldn’t be a mute spectator to the situation. “It is the responsibility of the Opposition to highlight the shortcomings of the government and the problems of the people. The Congress is fulfilling its responsibility,” he said.

“Sarpanches of many villages told me that the villagers had repeatedly demanded from the government to get the drains cleaned, but for the past almost two years, the government was ignoring the demand. Similarly, sewerage lines were not cleaned in the cities. The people of the entire area are suffering because of this,” he said.

Hooda said “Dadupur-Nalvi” was the biggest water recharge project in north Haryana, which would have also worked to protect Yamunanagar, Ambala to Kurukshetra from floods. “The BJP government, however, denotified the project as soon as it came to power. By doing this, the government did injustice by snatching the scheme which proved to be the lifeline for the area during the disaster,” he said.

