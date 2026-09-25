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Home / Haryana / Congress MP Deepender Hooda questions Haryana Government on Commonwealth Games, paddy procurement

Congress MP Deepender Hooda questions Haryana Government on Commonwealth Games, paddy procurement

alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their produce at prices below the committed rates by the BJP

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:45 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A block-level conference of Congress party workers at Ballah in Haryana.
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Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has questioned the state government over the issue of Commonwealth Games and paddy procurement. He questioned why the Commonwealth Games could not be hosted in Haryana and asked the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP MPs and MLAs to respond to the issue.

He was responding to a question asked by media persons during a block-level party workers’ conference at Ballah, organised by party leader Teji Mann.

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Hooda also criticised the state government over paddy procurement, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell their produce at prices below the committed rates by the BJP.

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He said the BJP had promised a price of Rs 3,100 for paddy over three seasons, but farmers were now having to sell their produce for less. He also questioned the government’s earlier statements regarding the commencement of paddy procurement and the promised increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He also referred to the farmers’ protest and the deaths of farmers during agitation, alleging that the government had failed to fulfil its commitments to the farming community.

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Responding to a question about the government’s claims regarding agricultural arrangements, Hooda said the BJP had made different statements in different states. He alleged that while the party was now making assurances in Punjab about creating a legal mechanism to ensure procurement, its earlier statements in Haryana were known to everyone.

Hooda also targeted the Haryana Government over the law-and-order situation. He alleged that extortion calls were being received, incidents of firing had increased and gangsters operating from other states and abroad were making calls into Haryana.

“Such incidents reflect a breakdown of law and order in the state,” he added. Hooda also raised irregularities in the electoral process, claiming that a “big conspiracy” to steal votes had been exposed and said that, in Haryana, the issue was not merely “vote theft” but a “government theft.”

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